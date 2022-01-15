By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has just issued a winter storm warning for the Pittsburgh area ahead of tomorrow’s snow storm.

WEATHER LINKS

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday.

The service is now projecting that the region will get anywhere from 5 to 11 inches of snow in that time.

Parts of east central Ohio and northern West Virginia are also impacted by the warning.

The National Weather Service anticipates that conditions outside will be dangerous for traveling.

If you can, stay inside during the warning.

If you have to go outside, it is advised that you travel with essentials like food and water and a flashlight.

Also, be sure to practice safe driving — make sure the snow tires are on and that you do not suddenly brake or accelerate your vehicle at any point.

If you encounter an emergency, keep distance from other motorists, pull over and call authorities for help.

We will be working to keep you and your loved ones safe during this weather event — make sure to tune in for our shows:

Saturday

KDKA-TV meteorologists will give weather updates on KDKA-TV News at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the CW, and 11 p.m. on KDKA-TV News and CBSN Pittsburgh.

Sunday

KDKA-TV meteorologists will have the most up-to-date information on predicted snow totals and when the snow will be arriving on KDKA-TV News at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on KDKA-TV.

We will also be providing continuous hourly updates when the warning takes effect starting at 1 p.m. exclusively on CBSN Pittsburgh and have full forecasts on KDKA-TV News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the CW and 11 p.m. on KDKA-TV.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details