KANSAS CITY (KDKA) — “This right here, this is the magic,” says Arthur Bryant’s manager Calvin Coleman.

And that magic is smoked all day long at Arthur Bryant’s.

“The flavor is so dynamic,” says Coleman. “I ain’t found anyone around the country that don’t like it.”

Arthur Bryant’s is a Kansas City staple. It’s been that way since the late 40s.

“Its because the barbeque is good,” Coleman says. “Word got around. It’s a very unique taste.”

And that taste will bring Chiefs and Steelers fans here all day before tonight’s post season game.

“With the game, it’s going to be very hard to get in because everybody’s going to come in, eat then go to the game,” Coleman says.

And it’s not just game day — Arthur Bryant’s serve a few hundred people a day and some very famous people walked through these doors over the years.

“Obama has been here,” says Coleman. “Danny Glover, the Russian President.”

This place is also a favorite of the Steelers. They’ve catered post-game meals for the team over the years but feeding the Steelers is as far as it goes.

Pittsburgh has Primanti’s and Kansas City has Arthur Bryant’s. Now it’s time to see what everyone is talking about.

“It’s really good,” says Rich Walsh. “Wow. Some of the best barbeque I’ve ever had. The ribs are great, the sauce is amazing. I have it all over my face.”