By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday yesterday, one organization was helping local Black-owned businesses gain more exposure.
Respect marketing held a Black-owned business expo at the Comfort Inn and Suites in the North Shore Saturday afternoon.
17 total vendors were there, including food, cosmetic and clothing businesses.
"I just want these brands to get as much exposure as possible," said Tiara Smith, owner of Respect Marketing LLC. "Get in front of people they might not be able to get in front of. Let people know these brands do exist and they are here and they are from Pittsburgh."
There will be another expo at the same location on February 26.