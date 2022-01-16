PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Motherhood is rewarding, but it could also be challenging at times, especially when children are young.

NurturePA provides support and guidance to mothers who have children 3-years-old and younger through texting.

Operartions director Kate Brennan says this age is a critical time in a child’s life to promote healthy social and emotional development.

She says mothers receive a mentor who they can reach out to whenever they have questions about topics including, sleeping, eating, playing, learning and growing.

They communicate through text messages from a computer or tablet making it easier and convenient for mothers who need information quickly.

The program enrolls moms with partner hospitals including Jefferson, UPMC and West Penn.

NurturePA enrolled its first mother in 2014.

Now they support about 500 mothers and have 70 volunteers.

For mothers looking to enroll or ones looking to become a volunteer mentor,

