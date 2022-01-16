CAST YOUR VOTEWill The Steelers Beat The Chiefs?
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police launched a shooting investigation out of Lawrenceville.

Police say they found a man on Butler Street who was shot three times just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say he was shot twice in the legs and once in the stomach.

Medics transported him to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police say it appears he was walking down Fisk Street when he was shot.

No arrests have been made.