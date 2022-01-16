By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LEETSDALE (KDKA) — Crews are battling a challenging fire at Hussey Copper in Leetsdale Sunday morning.

Leetsdale Fire Department reports that explosions originally prevented firefighters of multiple departments from making significant headway to contain the flames.

The fire was first reported to authorities around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The explosions were caused by copper that was leaking, and crews had to temporarily step back from the site because of the dangers of the explosions.

Employees of Hussey Copper have been attempting to “see what can be done,” according to the Leetsdale Fire Department.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is at the scene.

As of the last update, crews have been trying to avoid falling debris on fire.

No workers were inside the facilities by 9:30 a.m. this morning.

