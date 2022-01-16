RIGHT NOWCheck Our Live, Updating Weather Blog
"These little ones arrived just in time for their first Steelers playoff game!"
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some newborns at a local hospital are overflowing with Steelers pride.

(Photo Credit: Conemaugh Health System)

Adorable newborn babies at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center dressed up in Terrible Towels ahead of the Steelers’ playoff game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The babies were wrapped in Terrible Towels with a “Go Big Ben!! No. 7” sign above their heads.

