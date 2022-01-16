By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some newborns at a local hospital are overflowing with Steelers pride.
READ MORE: Live Winter Storm Tracker: Snow Now Expected To Reach 6-12 Inches In Pittsburgh
Adorable newborn babies at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center dressed up in Terrible Towels ahead of the Steelers’ playoff game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The babies were wrapped in Terrible Towels with a "Go Big Ben!! No. 7" sign above their heads.
“These little ones arrived just in time for their first Steelers playoff game!” the center posted to Facebook.