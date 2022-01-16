PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow tonight is expected to have a major impact on the roadways today.

So Allegheny County and surrounding areas are pulling out all of their tools to keep people safe.

PennDOT has already begun the work — they’ve been pre-treating the roads in the district since the weekend started.

They say they’ll have 65 trucks in Allegheny County once the snow starts — along with the county’s 30 trucks helping to salt and clear roads.

Beaver County says they’ll have 36 trucks out on roadways — Lawrence County says they’ll have 23 trucks to take care of the snow there — and in Butler County, Cranberry Township says their trucks will have 16 routes covering 135 miles.

But even with that many trucks going to work, the main concern is the rate of the snow falling.

“If you don’t have to be out, please stay in. That will give our plow drivers more time and more space to go ahead and address the roads,” PennDOT Press Officer Yasmeen Manyisha said. “So if the snow is falling at an inch per hour, please understand that there may be significant snow on the road.”

All areas say they are ready to adjust their plans according to where the most dangerous areas are.

Something to keep in mind today— if you do have to be out on the roads — vehicle restrictions will be going into place.