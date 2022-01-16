By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s team issued a warning Sunday, urging Pennsylvanians to stay off the roads so snow plows can do their jobs as the region braces for the arrival of snow, cold temperatures and icy roadways.

“While our teams at PennDOT and the PA Turnpike are out in force working to keep roads safe and passable, it is truly critical that you avoid travel during the storm if you can,” Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula said. “But if you must drive, please slow down and give our plows – and other vehicles – plenty of space.”

Added Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Executive Deputy Director Jeff Thomas: “This is a complex storm that will make travel difficult, if not downright treacherous, at times during the overnight hours and into Monday morning.”

PEMA activated the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center (CRCC) Sunday afternoon with staffing support from PennDOT, PSP, Pennsylvania Turnpike and Pennsylvania National Guard, with other agencies on standby as needed.

“This storm presents a challenge for first responders who need to battle these same dangerous conditions to get to people who need help,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Adam Reed said. “But at the end of the day, we want the same thing you do, which is to get home safely to our loved ones. Please take every precaution you can if you need to travel, including having emergency supplies in your vehicle.”

