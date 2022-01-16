By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is getting its first major snowfall of the year, and the region is bracing itself for the impact.

The system traveling up several states is expected to give us snow-covered streets, icy driveways and possibly even freezing rain or sleet a little east of the Pittsburgh region.

As of early Sunday morning, these are the snow projections by our meteorologists:

Conditions outside are expected to deteriorate rapidly starting late Sunday afternoon well into Monday.

First and foremost, if you can, you should stay at home.

But if you have to travel for work or an emergency, make sure to take the essentials with you — warm clothes, food, water, a fully charged phone are some of the ones you’ll need.

You should also make sure your vehicle is prepared to withstand the elements.

Our meteorologists are continuously tracking weather updates for our area every hour starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 only on CBSN Pittsburgh.

TRACKING THE WINTER STORM IN PITTSBURGH

January 16, 1 p.m. — Winter Storm Warning Begins

Winter storm warning takes effect for Southwestern Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh region.

The warning lasts through 1 p.m. Monday.

January 17, 4 a.m.

We are starting Your Day Pittsburgh early at 4 a.m. to inform you of the latest conditions outside with Ron Smiley, Mary Ours, Lindsay Ward and Heather Abraham.