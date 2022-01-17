By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 51-year-old man from Butler County died on Saturday night after being involved in a crash in Armstrong County.
According to the Armstrong County Coroner, Jamie Todd Pyle died after the Jeep Wrangler he was driving along Route 68 in Brady’s Bend Township veered off of the roadway and rolled over several times.
Officials say Pyle was ejected from the vehicle and that speeding and alcohol are considered to be factors.
Pennsylvania State Police investigated at the scene.