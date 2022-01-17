By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Masks will be mandatory again at North Allegheny School District starting Tuesday.
A federal judge issued a temporary order saying the district must reinstate and enforce its mask policy for now.READ MORE: North Allegheny Families Sue Over Optional Mask Policy
Last month, the school board voted to let parents decide if their kids should wear a mask at school. In a new lawsuit, a group of parents who filed a lawsuit said a mask-optional policy puts medically vulnerable students in jeopardy. They asked a federal judge to step in, saying the policy violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
It’s not the first time parents have taken legal action over masks at North Allegheny. In August, parents and students filed a complaint to reverse the optional masking policy.