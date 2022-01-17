By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Armstrong County arrested a man accused of nearly hitting an officer in the head with a hammer.
Police said they found Alfred Steele hallucinating at a home on Isabella Avenue in Kiski Township Monday around 3 a.m.
He allegedly threw a hammer through a window, nearly hitting an officer in the head, then started throwing pieces of glass, police said.
Steele crawled through the window to escape, leading the officer on a chase for a few blocks, police said. The officer used his taser, police said, before taking Steele into custody.
Steele is facing multiple charges, including resisting arrest, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting arraignment.