PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Photos and videos are coming in as a major winter storm system hits the Pittsburgh area.

The first snowflakes arrived after 1 p.m. in areas south of I-70 on Sunday, while Pittsburgh saw its first flakes around 3 p.m. Snow is expected to reach 6 to 12 inches in Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas.

Here are some photos and videos captured of this winter’s first snow.

Quarter-sized snowflakes! We have your update coming up on Pittsburgh's CW at 6pm pic.twitter.com/0mvLNL6oFY — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) January 16, 2022

#WINTERSTORM : This is I-79 South near North Strabane Township. Many spots on the interstate are slick and have lanes that are completely covered. We have seen crews dropping salt w/ the plows down. But BE CAREFUL. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CpCI5TghlQ — 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐃𝐊𝐀 (@roycejonesnews) January 16, 2022

The snow is starting to lay on the ground here. What’s it look like where you are?! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/23kyKs4jLw — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 16, 2022

WATCH: Winter Wonderland In Mononhahela



Video Credit: Jacki Dempsey

WATCH: Snow In Crafton



Bigger flakes now falling in Hampton Township @KDKA pic.twitter.com/skKWQJAutn — Mark Dovi (@MarkDoviKDKA) January 17, 2022