PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Photos and videos are coming in as a major winter storm system hits the Pittsburgh area.
The first snowflakes arrived after 1 p.m. in areas south of I-70 on Sunday, while Pittsburgh saw its first flakes around 3 p.m. Snow is expected to reach 6 to 12 inches in Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas.
Here are some photos and videos captured of this winter’s first snow.
Quarter-sized snowflakes! We have your update coming up on Pittsburgh's CW at 6pm pic.twitter.com/0mvLNL6oFY
— Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) January 16, 2022
#WINTERSTORM : This is I-79 South near North Strabane Township. Many spots on the interstate are slick and have lanes that are completely covered. We have seen crews dropping salt w/ the plows down. But BE CAREFUL. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CpCI5TghlQ
— 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐃𝐊𝐀 (@roycejonesnews) January 16, 2022
The TIME has come! 😁
How much snow are you seeing?! ❄️
Here are some shots from Downtown Pittsburgh!
Let’s see yours!@KDKA #Pittsburgh #KDKA #Snow #snowstorm #Snowfall #Downtown #winter pic.twitter.com/E4DTSxPgT7
— Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) January 16, 2022
The snow is starting to lay on the ground here. What’s it look like where you are?! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/23kyKs4jLw
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 16, 2022
WATCH: Winter Wonderland In Mononhahela
Video Credit: Jacki Dempsey
WATCH: Snow In Crafton
Bigger flakes now falling in Hampton Township @KDKA pic.twitter.com/skKWQJAutn
— Mark Dovi (@MarkDoviKDKA) January 17, 2022
McKnight Road is very dicey. Stay safe if you have to travel out. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/oR72ZKCNeJ
— Mark Dovi (@MarkDoviKDKA) January 17, 2022