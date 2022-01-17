CLICK HERESee Our Live, Updating List Of Closings, Delays
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Photos and videos are coming in as a major winter storm system hits the Pittsburgh area.

The first snowflakes arrived after 1 p.m. in areas south of I-70 on Sunday, while Pittsburgh saw its first flakes around 3 p.m. Snow is expected to reach 6 to 12 inches in Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas.

Here are some photos and videos captured of this winter’s first snow.

WATCH: Winter Wonderland In Mononhahela


Video Credit: Jacki Dempsey

WATCH: Snow In Crafton