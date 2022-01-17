By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins’ roster is getting back forwards Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker.READ MORE: Young Sledders Give Dormont Park Snow Day Rating Of '10 Out of 10'
Rust was activated from the COVID-19 protocol list and Zucker from long-term injured reserve, general manager Ron Hextall announced Monday.READ MORE: Masks Mandatory Again At North Allegheny School District
Zucker has been out since the beginning of January and missed the Pens’ last seven games. Rust was added to COVID-19 protocol after testing positive on Jan. 8.
With the roster moves, forwards Kasper Bjorkqvist and Radim Zohorna were assigned to the taxi squad and defenseman Juuso Riikola was reassigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.MORE NEWS: Snow Day Is A Mix Of Clearing Driveways, Helping Neighbors And Having Fun In Saxonburg
The Penguins will bring a six-game road trip to a close Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights.