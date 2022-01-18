By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Hospitals Nearing Capacity As COVID-19 Continues To Surge
The Health Department said data from Jan. 1-4 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 of hospitalizations and 84.
“The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.”
The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.