By: Erika Stanish and Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some people are still shoveling their way out after getting nearly a foot of snow in Butler County.

Residents in Cranberry Township were outside Tuesday afternoon shoveling their sidewalks and driveways, after they said they got about 10 to 11 inches of snow Sunday into Monday.

The director of the Cranberry Township Public Works Department said the department had 20 crews out from the moment the storm began to clear the roads, and now crews are working on cleaning any remaining snow or slush.

“We have broken up each of the routes, so the drivers have some primary roads and some neighborhood roads,” said Kelly Maurer, director of Cranberry Township public works.

Maurer said routes are broken up into 16 routes covering 135 miles. She said crews focus on primary roads first before heading into individual neighborhoods.

“Those cul de sacs really pose a challenge for communities. We’re getting in there now and cleaning that up and making the decision as to if we’re going to plow the entire cul de sac. We have some rain coming in the forecast, so we probably will not do that. We’ll let nature take its course,” Maurer said.

During the winter storm, Maurer said her team used its traffic operations center to monitor the roads and keep track of crews.

“We have GPS tracking where we track the trucks. We have cameras, it’s called Frost Technology and we can monitor the pavement temperature. So we have all these tools in our toolbox that we can use to manage,” Maurer said.

Residents told KDKA-TV on Tuesday that they’re happy with road crews, saying they’ve had no issues getting around.

“They are pretty good. The township here is excellent in my opinion. It wasn’t immediate, but once they got here you know they did a real nice job on the roads. The main roads seem to be in pretty good shape too,” resident Larry Sapra said.

Maurer said crews are preparing for the next storm and cold temperatures that are expected to move in by the end of the week.

“We’re going back out now because we do anticipate maybe some icing later in the week and anything we can clear,” Maurer said.

In Beaver County, residents said crews are still having some issues clearing side streets. Sam Gil, the city administrator, said his staff of seven is working around the clock to tackle side streets.

But some residents feel neglected.

“The plow could have hit it a few times, it’s pretty bad,” resident Barrington Bogle said.