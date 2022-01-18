By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Someone living in Mexico has made hundreds of hoax kidnapping scam calls to people with a 724-area code, according to the FBI.

FBI Pittsburgh warned of the scam Tuesday, saying their investigation shows people in Mexico are scanning social media to find people traveling in the southwest border area. The alleged scammers are then calling the travelers’ loved ones, claiming the traveler is in danger or has been kidnapped, requesting money as soon as possible, the FBI said.

The FBI is reminding people to never give out any financial information to someone you don’t know over the phone and are asking people to alter their family members about the scam, especially if they’re older.

“Many times, these scammers are convincing, and their actions are criminal. The experience is traumatic for the victims, especially since these scammers sound very real,” the FBI said in a press release.

The FBI said it’s working with other state, local, federal and international law enforcement to find and arrest those behind the hoax.

Anyone who has gotten one of these calls, even if they haven’t given the scammers money, is asked to file a complaint here or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Jessica Guay will have more on this story on KDKA Evening News.