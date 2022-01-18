CLICK HERESee Our Live, Updating List Of Closings, Delays
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The possibility of a new Amazon distribution center in Lawrenceville is the subject of a virtual community meeting this evening.

KDKA has previously reported that Amazon wants to take over the old Sears Outlet building on 51st Street.

The groups Lawrenceville United and Lawrenceville Corporation will have a virtual meeting to provide an update on those plans.

Lawrenceville United said it wants to “hold Amazon accountable.”

The meeting will be held on Zoom at 6:30 p.m.

To take part, you must register here.