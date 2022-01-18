By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — The creator of a famous local chocolate chip cookie has passed away.
Nancy Runco, the co-owner of Nancy B’s Bakery, has died.
In a social media post, Runco’s son Michael shared the news that his mother Nancy has passed away.
The bakery is famous for its chocolate chip cookies, particularly, in addition to other sweets and goodies.
Runco’s son Michael says the bakery will be closed temporarily and asked for prayers.
