By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than $135 million in unclaimed property was returned from the Pennsylvania Treasury in 2021.READ MORE: FBI Warns Of Hoax Kidnapping Scam Targeting 724-Area Codes
Even still, Treasurer Stacy Garrity says there’s still more than $4 billion in unclaimed property.
“This money is owed to hardworking Pennsylvanians across the state, and I encourage everyone to visit our website to see if you have any unclaimed property waiting to be returned,” Garrity said in a press release.READ MORE: Winter Weather Prompts Opening Of Warming Centers
Pennsylvanians can search the unclaimed property database here. Unclaimed property includes dormant bank accounts, abandoned stocks and uncashed checks.
“One in ten Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, and the average value of a claim is $1,500,” Garrity said. “That can make a huge difference for a family trying to make ends meet.”MORE NEWS: AT&T To Delay Some 5G After Airlines Raise Alarms
The Treasury also returned 229 military decorations and memorabilia to veterans and their families last year, including two Purple Hearts and one Bronze Star.