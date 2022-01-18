By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A large asteroid is flying by Earth today.
NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies says it will pass within 1.2 million miles of our planet.
The asteroid is estimated to be a kilometer wide and moving at 47,000 miles per hour.
Scientists say it will not hit Earth, but NASA predicts it’s the closest an asteroid will come for the next two centuries.
Amateur astronomers should be able to spot it with a small telescope.