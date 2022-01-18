CLICK HERESee Our Live, Updating List Of Closings, Delays
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fayette County, I-70, Interstate 70, Local TV, Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — A large truck stuck on a highway divider closed down part of Interstate 70 in both directions on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at Exit 42 in Westmoreland County. North Belle Vernon and Rostraver firefighters are on the scene.

(Photo: Rostraver Central Fire Department/Facebook)

The highway divider is crushed and the truck came to rest on top of it. One set of tires is hanging over it, to the other side of the road.

The truck also started leaking fluids. Firefighters were attempting to control the leak, Rostraver Central Fire Department said.

(Photo: Rostraver Central Fire Department/Facebook)

(Photo: Rostraver Central Fire Department/Facebook)

However, no injuries have been reported.

Traffic is backed up in the area and firefighters reported a second crash at Exit 42A West due to the backups.

There is no timetable on how long the road will be closed.