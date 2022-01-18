By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — A large truck stuck on a highway divider closed down part of Interstate 70 in both directions on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at Exit 42 in Westmoreland County. North Belle Vernon and Rostraver firefighters are on the scene.

The highway divider is crushed and the truck came to rest on top of it. One set of tires is hanging over it, to the other side of the road.

The truck also started leaking fluids. Firefighters were attempting to control the leak, Rostraver Central Fire Department said.

However, no injuries have been reported.

Traffic is backed up in the area and firefighters reported a second crash at Exit 42A West due to the backups.

There is no timetable on how long the road will be closed.