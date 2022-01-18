CLICK HEREFollow the Winter Storm Tracker here for the latest updates on the weather and its impacts.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Rural King at the Clearview Mall, the Butler County district attorney confirms.

(Photo Credit: Jennifer Borrassso/KDKA)

KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso reports up to four people were involved in the shooting on Tuesday night. One person is in custody.

Three people were taken to local hospitals, sources tell KDKA-TV. The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

A Boscov employee said the store went on lockdown around 7 p.m.

