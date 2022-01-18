By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Rural King at the Clearview Mall, the Butler County district attorney confirms.
ButlerCoDA confirms police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Rural King Clearview Mall.Up to 4 people are involved.1 person is in custody.The injuries sustained appear to be non-life threatening right now.Another source tells me 3 ppl taken tohospitals @KDKA
— Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) January 19, 2022
KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso reports up to four people were involved in the shooting on Tuesday night. One person is in custody.
Police zoning in on this KIA suv in the parking lot of Clearview Mall. At least one of the windows is shot out. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Kr07bOxlJN
— Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) January 19, 2022
Three people were taken to local hospitals, sources tell KDKA-TV. The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
A Boscov employee said the store went on lockdown around 7 p.m.
