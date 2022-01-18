PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says he’s pleased with the job Public Works did clearing city streets, but some families still find themselves stuck in the snow.

A lot of areas throughout the city are still covered in snow, even though Mayor Gainey vowed to have the streets cleared by Monday night.

Along Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Liberty Avenue, the street was still full of slush and snow overnight.

In Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood, Rossmore Avenue and surrounding streets are still buried in snow, making it very dangerous to drive on.

Exercise caution if you do need to head out and hit the roads this morning.

Along Methyl Street in Beechview and on surrounding streets, it was a similar scene to Brookline overnight, with snow and slush still needing to be removed.

On Pittsburgh’s North Side, Beech Avenue appeared to be untouched.

With snow piled up on the streets, some city residents worry it won’t be cleared anytime soon.

“Terrible. Terrible. That little snow we had was just as bad. Took two or three days to get our street open,” Larry Schweinsberg, an Overbrook resident said.

“Now we’ve got a lot of snow,” Schweinsberg added.

“We use salt. I got a salt box. I throw salt down, that’s the only way people get unstuck. It’ll be this way for a week,” Eric Patton, also of Overbook said.

Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith says city workers are doing the best they can with limited resources.

She says the city is waiting for more than 12 new trucks to arrive, but deliveries have been delayed because of COVID-19.