By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 81-year-old man was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Allegheny County, authorities said.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officers were called to White Oak on Tuesday after the deadly pedestrian crash in the 3200 block of Jacks Run Road.
First responders found the victim dead on the scene. Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 65-year-old man, was stopped by police in the 1100 block of Jacks Run Road.
Police are investigating. No word on if any charges will be filed.