CLICK HEREFollow the Winter Storm Tracker here for the latest updates on the weather and its impacts.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police are investigating.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Jacks Run Road, Local TV, Pedestrian Crash, White Oak

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 81-year-old man was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Allegheny County, authorities said.

READ MORE: Nick Saban, Others Urge U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin To Protect Voting Rights

The Allegheny County Police Department said officers were called to White Oak on Tuesday after the deadly pedestrian crash in the 3200 block of Jacks Run Road.

READ MORE: Sources: 3 Injured After Shooting In Parking Lot Of Clearview Mall

First responders found the victim dead on the scene. Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 65-year-old man, was stopped by police in the 1100 block of Jacks Run Road.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Councilman Ricky Burgess Calls Wilkinsburg Annexation 'Shotgun Wedding'

Police are investigating. No word on if any charges will be filed.