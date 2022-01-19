BREAKING NEWSManhunt for 2 suspects after student shot outside Oliver Citywide Academy
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nine games on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ regular-season schedule are being rescheduled.

The Pens will play the rival Flyers on Feb. 15 and the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 24. Both games were postponed in December. They’ll also host the Hurricanes on Feb. 20, previously scheduled for April 29, and the Blue Jackets on April 29.

The new February schedule means the team will play five games at home and five on the road. They’ll take place during the three-week break that was originally scheduled for players to compete in the Winter Olympics.

Tickets bought for the original games will be valid for the new dates. Fans can find more details online.