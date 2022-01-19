By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Ambridge Area High School and Middle School will be closed for one week.
The closure goes into effect as of Wednesday morning.
In a letter shared with parents and families, Superintendent Joseph Pasquerilla says the district was advised to close the schools by the Pa. Department of Health.
During the closure of the school buildings, all students will learn virtually and extracurricular activities will be canceled.
Live classes are set to resume on Wednesday, January 26.