By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With snow on the ground, more winter weather on the way, and dropping temperatures, roads in western Pennsylvania are going to be treated with salt and de-icer.

While that’s good news for the morning and evening commutes, it’s not good news for your car.

The chemicals used in de-icers can cause millions of Americans to face expensive vehicle repairs caused by rust.

AAA East Central is reminding drivers to be proactive the rest of this winter and that periodic car washing can prevent rust-related damage to brake lines, fuel tanks, exhaust systems, and other parts of the vehicle.

“Regularly washing your vehicle in the winter is critical to avoiding costly repairs down the road,” said Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services for AAA East Central. “Over time, rust can not only cause cosmetic issues but serious safety issues if components on the underside of your vehicle become damaged.”

Rust damage is unavoidable but drivers taking preventative measures can prevent it from becoming damaging to the whole vehicle.

It’s recommended to limit driving before, during, and after winter storms as crews are applying de-icing treatments at their highest concentrations.

Washing your vehicle and paying close attention to the undercarriage as that will neutralize road salts. It’s important to give the undercarriage one last thorough wash in the spring in order to wash any remaining salts or de-icers.

You can learn more about keeping your car clean and winter-ready on AAA’s website.