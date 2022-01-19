PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, has a great recipe for Seafood Pasta!

Seafood Pasta

Ingredients:

1 pound dried linguine pasta

1 large shallot – finely chopped

4 cloves garlic – minced

2 pints cherry tomatoes – cut into halves

½ bunch fresh Italian parsley – chopped

8 ounces large scallops

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Crushed Calabrian Chili Peppers (to taste as they are very spicy!

1/2 cup dry white wine

8 ounces large shrimp, peeled and deveined

8 ounces frozen squid rings – defrosted

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add 1 pound linguine and cook according to package instructions until al dente.

When the pasta is ready, reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid, then drain pasta.

Pat 8 ounces scallops dry with paper towels and season with sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste. Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a high-sided 12-inch skillet over high heat until shimmering. Add the scallops in a single layer and cook until golden-brown on both sides and opaque in the middle, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and tent with aluminum foil to keep warm.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the shallots and cook until softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and 1/2 teaspoon of the kosher salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes begin to soften and release juices, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Increase the heat to medium-high. Add 1/2 cup dried white wine, a small amount of crushed Calabrian Chili Peppers (to taste), along with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste, and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the wine is reduced by about half, about 2 minutes. Nestle 8 ounces peeled, deveined shrimp and squid rings into the sauce and cook, flipping halfway through, until shrimp turns pink and squid is cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes total.

Add the pasta, parsley, 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, and 1/4 cup of the reserved pasta water. Toss to coat, adding more pasta water to loosen sauce as needed. Taste and season with more sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste. Divide the pasta between bowls and top with the scallops.