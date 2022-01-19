By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a 28-year-old woman was fatally shot in Bellevue.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting Wednesday night in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
First responders found the victim, who was shot multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
A witness told KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish that the woman was standing at the bus stop when two men approached her and started shooting. The shooting happened near the Dollar General store and Pizza Hut. An employee at Pizza Hut said they heard at least two shots.
No word on any arrests or suspects.