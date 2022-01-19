By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pagans Motorcycle Club member accused of trafficking meth throughout western Pennsylvania was sentenced to prison.
Zachary Miller, a member of the Jeannette chapter of the Pagans, was sentenced to 10 years in jail and four years of supervised release on charges of violating federal narcotics trafficking laws, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Wednesday.
An FBI investigation uncovered people who prosecutors said had ties to the Pagans and were trafficking meth in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Erie, Fayette and Washington counties.
Millers' Facebook messages allegedly revealed large-scale transactions, and prosecutors said investigators bought meth from him.
He was ultimately busted during a traffic stop when he was pulled over in a vehicle with a suspended registration.