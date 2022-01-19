By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge withdrew all charges against a woman accused of beating up an off-duty police officer.READ MORE: Student Killed In Shooting Outside Oliver Citywide Academy
Angie Hindman allegedly attacked Detective Michelle McHenry at the Brook Line Bar N Sinker.READ MORE: 1 Dead After Shooting In Bellevue
Authorities said the two, who knew each other, started arguing. Hindman says McHenry left but then came back. Police say they started fighting and Hindman choked McHenry and punched her in the face 17 times. They say the detective bit Hindman in self-defense.MORE NEWS: Explosion From Gas Leak Injures 2 Workers At U.S. Steel Plant Near Detroit
The judge withdrew the charges against Hindman.