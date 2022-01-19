By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo’s lion cubs got to play in the deep snow for the first time.
The zoo shared a video of its cubs having fun after a snowstorm hit western Pennsylvania and dumped several inches onto Pittsburgh.
Our lion cubs got to enjoy a big snow fall for the first time!❄️ pic.twitter.com/I1efUSPmGy
— Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) January 19, 2022
The lions aren’t the only zoo residents that enjoy the snow. Earlier this week, the red pandas got to enjoy the snow day.READ MORE: Red Pandas Explore Snowy Habitat At Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
Penguins On Parade is also held every winter weekend from Dec. 4 and Feb. 27, weather permitting. When the temperatures are below 45 degrees, the zookeepers at PPG Aquarium allow the penguins to waddle around outside for about a half an hour.
For more information on how you can watch Penguins On Parade, visit the zoo’s website here.