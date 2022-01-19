BREAKING NEWSManhunt for 2 suspects after student shot outside Oliver Citywide Academy
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Lions, Local TV, Pittsburgh Zoo, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo’s lion cubs got to play in the deep snow for the first time.

The zoo shared a video of its cubs having fun after a snowstorm hit western Pennsylvania and dumped several inches onto Pittsburgh.

The lions aren’t the only zoo residents that enjoy the snow. Earlier this week, the red pandas got to enjoy the snow day.

READ MORE: Red Pandas Explore Snowy Habitat At Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

Penguins On Parade is also held every winter weekend from Dec. 4 and Feb. 27, weather permitting. When the temperatures are below 45 degrees, the zookeepers at PPG Aquarium allow the penguins to waddle around outside for about a half an hour.

For more information on how you can watch Penguins On Parade, visit the zoo’s website here.