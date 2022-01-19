By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania's first space museum could be right here in our backyard later this year.
The Moonshot Museum says it has raised $1.7 million toward its $2.7 million goal.
Part of their plan is to open a “living lab” with the goal of inspiring young people to pursue a career in the future of space exploration.
The museum could open this summer.
Donations can be made and more information on the museum can be found on Moonshot Museum’s website.