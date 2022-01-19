CLICK HEREFollow the Winter Storm Tracker here for the latest updates on the weather and its impacts.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Moonshot Museum, Pittsburgh News, Space Museum

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s first space museum could be right here in our backyard later this year.

READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In Pitcairn

The Moonshot Museum says it has raised $1.7 million toward its $2.7 million goal.

READ MORE: Three Victims Recovering, Suspect In Custody After Shooting In Mall Parking Lot

Part of their plan is to open a “living lab” with the goal of inspiring young people to pursue a career in the future of space exploration.

The museum could open this summer.

MORE NEWS: Shopping Around For Better Rates On Utilities

Donations can be made and more information on the museum can be found on Moonshot Museum’s website.