Lockdown, Oliver High School, Police Presence

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local high school is on lockdown following a shooting.

Few details were immediately available, but KDKA-TV confirmed that police are looking for a suspect after one person was rushed to a hospital.

Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted at about 2:15 p.m. that the victim is a male and is in critical condition.

The tweet also indicated that Brighton Road is closed to traffic between Marshall and California.

KDKA-TV’s Chris Hoffman reported that Pittsburgh police and Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene, as are police K-9 units.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m.

KDKA-TV has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.