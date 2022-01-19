By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Steelers led the NFL in sacks this year, it wasn’t just good for the team — it was also good for families coming to Pittsburgh.
The law firm Bordas & Bordas donated $500 per sack to the Ronald McDonald House charities.
With 67 sacks in the preseason, regular season, and postseason, thats meant $33,500 towards the Ronald McDonald House.
That means T.J. Watt’s record setting season will help provide meals and lodging for families who have children getting treatment here in Pittsburgh.