PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The student fatally shot outside Oliver Citywide Academy is being remembered for his “infectious” sense of humor.

On Wednesday, two suspects walked up to a school van at dismissal and opened fire, shooting the 15-year-old student twice. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Wayne Walters, interim superintendent for Pittsburgh Public Schools, said the teenager was a student at the school since the third grade.

“I’m directing my police force to go out and use all resources necessary to assure we find out what’s going on and bring people to justice for the heinous and criminal act,” Mayor Ed Gainey said.

The victim, who has not been identified, is being remembered for his smile and sense of humor.

“He loved school, and he was so happy today to be back in school after the long weekend and school COVID closure,” Walters said. “His smile was contagious and lit up a room. His sense of humor was infectious.”

The district said it is offering support services to students.

“I stand with the leaders of the school,” Walters said. “As a former principal, I know just the possibility of an incident like today is what keeps us up at night. It is not a place where it’s restful. It’s not a place of peace.”

The district said the school will switch to remote learning for the rest of the week. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the police at 412-323-7800.