By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania's casinos pulled in a record amount from gamblers in 2021.
Gamblers lost more than $4.7 billion to the casinos last year compared to about $2.6 billion in 2020 when most casinos were shut down for months.
It also meant a record tax revenue of almost $2 billion– higher than expected.
The Rivers Casino was the big winner locally with $355 million dollars in revenue, up 59% percent from 2020. More than $251 million came from slot machines. The re-named Hollywood Casino at the Meadows was up almost 56 percent from the previous year, and the new Live! Casino Pittsburgh hit nine figures in its first full year in operation.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said increases were fueled by the rise in online casino games and sports betting.