BREAKING NEWSManhunt for suspects in deadly shooting of teen student outside school enters 2nd day
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:GNC World Headquarters, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Sixth Street, Wood Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was once the world headquarters of GNC.

READ MORE: Search For Suspects Continues After Student Killed In Shooting Outside Oliver Citywide Academy

Now, the building at Sixth Avenue and Wood Street could be downtown’s newest apartment complex.

READ MORE: Parents Of Otto Warmbier To Get $240,000 Seized From North Korea

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the new owner of the building wants to turn it into 249 apartments.

MORE NEWS: One Person Injured In Overnight Rollover Crash

The developer is hoping to start construction in April and then the first tenants move in by the end of next year.