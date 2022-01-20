By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was once the world headquarters of GNC.
Now, the building at Sixth Avenue and Wood Street could be downtown's newest apartment complex.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the new owner of the building wants to turn it into 249 apartments.
The developer is hoping to start construction in April and then the first tenants move in by the end of next year.