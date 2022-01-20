By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new service in the Fox Chapel Area School District will help students and staff with their mental health.READ MORE: Search For Suspects Continues After Student Killed In Shooting Outside Oliver Citywide Academy
It’s being called “Care Solace” and according to the Trib, it will serve as a concierge service to connect students and staff with mental health professionals.READ MORE: When Should You Take A PCR Test Vs. A Rapid Antigen Test?
The district then would get reports from Care Solace if it finds any needs the district can fill.MORE NEWS: Judge Throws Out Guilty Verdict, Orders New Trial For Accused Night Club Shooter Charles Becher
Identities will be kept private.