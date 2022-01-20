BREAKING NEWSManhunt for suspects in deadly shooting of teen student outside school enters 2nd day
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new service in the Fox Chapel Area School District will help students and staff with their mental health.

It’s being called “Care Solace” and according to the Trib, it will serve as a concierge service to connect students and staff with mental health professionals.

The district then would get reports from Care Solace if it finds any needs the district can fill.

Identities will be kept private.