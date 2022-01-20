PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When KDKA’s Kym Gable sets forth on her assignments for our On A Positive Note segment, she knows they will always be uplifting and inspiring stories about local people doing amazing things.

This week, though, she may have met her match. Zaida Brooks has her own podcast called Zaida Positive News. The bubbly journalist has interviewed dozens of notable people who share her message of spreading kindness and joy.

The Washington County social media star, who is only 7 years old, started her broadcasts two years ago at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We started because we couldn’t go outside because it wasn’t safe,” Brooks said.

“When I was doing the video, I missed my friends. So I did a video about how much I missed my friends,” Brooks added.

It was also a way for her and her little sister, Waverly, to stay connected with grandparents and other loved ones. It quickly turned into a series of programs with intriguing guests who share a common goal.

Zaida said she focuses on positive news “because it makes people happy.” Her father, Omar, is the manager, editor and motivator.

“She gets an absolute say, and that’s what makes us a pretty good team. We’re gonna keep being positive any way we can,” he said.

Zaida is now setting her sights on her first book, which is already written and at the publisher.

You can find all the podcasts on Zaida’s Facebook page here.