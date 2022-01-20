BREAKING NEWSManhunt for suspects in deadly shooting of teen student outside school enters 2nd day
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The District Attorney's Office plans to appeal the decision. 
Filed Under:Charles Becher, Club Erotica, Local News, Local TV, McKees Rocks, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County judge has overturned a guilty verdict for a man charged in a deadly shooting outside a night club in McKees Rocks.

In October, a jury convicted Charles Becher of third degree murder.

(Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

Police say Becher got into a fight outside of Club Erotica in January 2021.

Related stories:

Chris Butler and Seth McDermit were both killed, and three other people were injured. Becher said he was breaking up a fight and fired his gun in self defense.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

According to the Tribune-Review, the judge decided to throw out the verdict based on a statement made by a witness. During the trial, the judge didn’t object to the statement.

Becher was released from prison to house arrest while he awaits a new trial.

The District Attorney’s Office plans to appeal the decision.