By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County judge has overturned a guilty verdict for a man charged in a deadly shooting outside a night club in McKees Rocks.
In October, a jury convicted Charles Becher of third degree murder.
Police say Becher got into a fight outside of Club Erotica in January 2021.
Related stories:
- Jury Finds Charles Becher, Accused In Club Erotica Shooting, Guilty Of Third-Degree Murder
- 2 Killed, 3 Injured In Shooting Outside McKees Rocks Strip Club; 2 Charged With Homicide
Chris Butler and Seth McDermit were both killed, and three other people were injured. Becher said he was breaking up a fight and fired his gun in self defense.
According to the Tribune-Review, the judge decided to throw out the verdict based on a statement made by a witness. During the trial, the judge didn’t object to the statement.
Becher was released from prison to house arrest while he awaits a new trial.
The District Attorney’s Office plans to appeal the decision.