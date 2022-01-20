By John P. Wise/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two suspects are on the loose after a teen student died from gunshot wounds outside his school.

Marquis Campbell, 15, was shot twice in the chest by two masked suspects who remain at large. The shooting happened just outside Oliver Citywide Academy right around dismissal time Wednesday afternoon.

Watch: KDKA’s coverage from the scene Wednesday:

Campbell was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital, where he died a short time later.

A teacher told Pittsburgh Public Schools Interim Superintendent Wayne Walters that Campbell had been a student at Oliver since the third grade, adding that he loved school.

“His smile was contagious and lit up a room,” Walters said. “His sense of humor was infectious, and the staff member said that staff are inconsolable at this time because they loved him so much.

KDKA-TV’s Andy Sheehan reported that investigators said Campbell likely was targeted, but they don’t have many leads in the case.

“This is obviously, for us, a tragedy anytime anyone is shot, but to have a teenager in front of a school is something we don’t accept,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said. “We’re going to do everything we can with our investigative resources, every tool we have to try to locate the people that were involved and get them into custody.”

KDKA-TV’s Jessica Guay talked to some of Campbell’s family members, who were upset some of them weren’t allowed inside the hospital to say goodbye because of COVID-19 protocols.

Details about a possible motive aren’t yet known.