By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania state representative wants employers to count natural immunity in place of a COVID-19 vaccine.READ MORE: Search For Suspects Continues After Student Killed In Shooting Outside Oliver Citywide Academy
Representative Eric Nelson says it’s to exempt employees from mandated vaccines.READ MORE: When Should You Take A PCR Test Vs. A Rapid Antigen Test?
He says the goal of a vaccine is to generate antibodies to the virus — something that anyone who previously had COVID-19 would possess.MORE NEWS: Fox Chapel Area School District Brings New Therapy Resource To Students And Staff
Nelson says he believes this should prevent individuals from being fired for not complying with a vaccine mandate.