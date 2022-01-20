BREAKING NEWSManhunt for suspects in deadly shooting of teen student outside school enters 2nd day
Rep. Eric Nelson says the goal of a vaccine is to generate antibodies to the virus -- something that anyone who already had COVID-19 would possess.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania state representative wants employers to count natural immunity in place of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Representative Eric Nelson says it’s to exempt employees from mandated vaccines.

He says the goal of a vaccine is to generate antibodies to the virus — something that anyone who previously had COVID-19 would possess.

Nelson says he believes this should prevent individuals from being fired for not complying with a vaccine mandate.