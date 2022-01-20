By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When you think of the perfect place for retirement, usually there are sandy beaches and clear blue water, or at the very least, warm temperatures. Pittsburgh isn’t exactly the first city to come to mind, but according to a new report, it’s the best housing market for baby boomers.

Knock, a digital homeownership platform, released a ranking of the top 10 housing markets for every generation in 2022, breaking it down by millennials, Gen X and baby boomers.

According to Knock, Pittsburgh has the best housing market for baby boomers, followed by Lansing and Knoxville.

Acknowledging Pittsburgh doesn’t fit the mold of a retirement destination, Knock said it’s at the top of the list because of inexpensive housing options, a lower cost of living than other major cities, tax advantages and “the best of small-town friendliness with the benefits of big-city living.”

Knox said Pittsburgh’s forecasted 2022 medial sale price is $222,491, with a forecasted median change of 5%.

Pittsburgh doesn’t make the top 10 housing market for the other generations, and neither do any other cities in Pennsylvania. Knox said Austin is the best market for millennials and Miami is the place for Gen X.

You can read the full report here.