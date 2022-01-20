PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here comes the cold. As Arctic air continues to drain into the region and our skies begin to clear overnight, we have the set up for frigid temperatures.

Temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight with wind chills falling below zero. When it gets this cold and cold feeling, long exposure to cold temperatures is not recommended, as frostbite and hypothermia become concerns.

With the wind chill, or “feels like temperature”, it will feel about 5 degrees below zero at Friday morning’s bus stop. High temperatures for the day will likely only top off in the upper teens and feel at best 10 to 12 degrees for the afternoon.

We do this all again Saturday morning with temperatures starting to increase Saturday afternoon. This brief warm up will take us into Tuesday, then we will likely see another crash in the temperature department.

It’s been four days since the winter storm dumped a significant amount of snow all across our area and some streets are still snow covered. As temperatures continue to drop, those streets will become a sheet of ice if left untreated.

In Carrick, Oakhurst Street was a sheet of ice. At first glance, you may think the street is just an alley because it hasn’t been treated. The city said it will have all the streets that still need to be cleared done by Thursday night.

