Allegheny County, Versailles, Versailles Borough

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly shooting a boy in the borough of Versailles over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Center Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday for a shooting. Investigators with Versailles Borough Police learned a boy was driven to the hospital and asked for help from the county homicide detectives.

Police said investigators learned 27-year-old Dondre Alexander Grisom was responsible for the shooting and issued a warrant for him.

Grisom turned himself in to county police Thursday afternoon and is currently in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and a firearm violation.