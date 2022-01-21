BITTER BLASTWarming shelters are open across the region due to dangerously cold temperatures.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for a young man in connection with a shooting earlier this week outside of the Clearview Mall in Butler County.

Damian Blystone, 19, is wanted on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, drug possession and gun violations.

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police/Twitter)

Police have arrested 24-year-old Carlos Gonzalez Carril for shooting Blystone, along with 21-year-old Ryan Ehrman and a juvenile male. Carril is charged with criminal homicide.

Police say it started around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday when Carril got into an argument with Blystone and the other two young men inside the Rural King. It then spilled out into the mall parking lot. Police paperwork says both groups flashed guns before getting into their cars. Shots were then fired.

Blystone and the other two young men went back inside the store after being shot.

One was shot in the back of the head and torso, one was shot in the torso, and one was shot back of the head. All three injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

When police interviewed Carril, he told them his driver’s door was shot at by two of the victims and he shot back twice. But police could not find any bullet holes or damage to his car or injuries to him or any of his passengers.

It’s not known right now how or why the fight began, but police say Carril knew the three people who were shot.