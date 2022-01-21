RIPLEY, Ohio (AP) — A child and two adults were killed when a fast-moving fire roared through a home in southern Ohio early Friday, officials said.
Scott Eagan with the Ripley Fire Department told WLWT-TV that two boys were able to escape the burning home, They were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.
The fire was reported around 5 a.m. The bodies of the three victims were found after firefighters had brought the blaze under control.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
Ripley is a town along the Ohio River, about 50 miles southeast of Cincinnati.
